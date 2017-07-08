Justin Gaethje Willing to Bet Michael Bisping Knows Who he is Now

Justin Gaethje isn’t too fond of Michael Bisping.

“The Count” is known for stirring the pot, besides being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder of course. He isn’t afraid to speak his mind when he fulfills his duties as a FOX Sports analyst.

“The Highlight” told the media that Bisping was hyping up Michael Johnson leading up to his TUF 25 Finale bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Bisping, he said that he wanted Michael Johnson to go out there and represent all UFC fighters. That’s only because they’re cut from the same cloth. Not many fighters want Michael Johnson and the way he was speaking to represent them. You want me representing you, because I put it on the line.”

Gaethje ended up earning a second-round TKO win in a thriller. He expects a little more respect from Bisping now.

“I’m not here to crap on anybody, except Michael Bisping. He didn’t even know how to say my name. I bet he knows now.”

