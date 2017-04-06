Justin Ledet on Tainted Supplement: ‘This is F*cking Bullsh*t’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Justin Ledet
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Ledet is relieved that his situation with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has been cleared up, but he doesn’t appreciate being the victim of a tainted supplement.

Back in February, Ledet was flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the anti-doping policy. As it turns out, tainted multivitamins were to blame for Ledet’s provisional suspension. USADA confirmed the supplements were in fact tainted and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight can return to action in June.

USADA provided details on what they found in the multivitamins:

“Following notification of his positive test, Ledet provided USADA with an open container of a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection, which he had also declared on his sample collection paperwork and researched before using. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, preliminary testing conducted on the contents of the open container indicated that it contained the anabolic agent 1-androstenedione. The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination.”

This isn’t the first time a UFC fighter has had to deal with tainted supplements. Yoel Romero had a suspension reduced for proving that the stuff he was taking was indeed tainted. Ledet told Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show that the vitamins were laced with a substance a certain home run king once used in baseball:

“I’m just trying to get my daily requirement of f*cking vitamins. I just want some vitamin A in my life and these motherf*ckers I guess had steroids tainted on it. Like that one androst thing is like some steroid Mark McGwire used back in the day or some sh*t like that. I’m just like, ‘what the f*ck is going on?’ I only take two supplements, my multivitamins and some joint supplement. It’s like, ‘dude I’m not taking no protein shakes, no creatine, no pre-workout like …’ this is f*cking bullsh*t.”

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

0
If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Tests Positive, Removed From UFC 212 vs. Anderson Silva

0
Kelvin Gastelum's chance to take out another future UFC Hall of Fame fighter will have to wait. Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, tested positive...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi: ‘I’m Way Too Technical For Chris Weidman’

0
Gegard Mousasi feels prepared for Chris Weidman's pressure. Mousasi, who holds the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings, battles Weidman...
Travis Browne

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik in The Works For UFC 213 on July 8

0
Travis Browne's next bout may take place in three months. Sources close to the situation have informed MMAFighting.com that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is...
video

Return of “Lookin’ for a Fight” With Dana White This Saturday

0
Episode two of the second season for "Lookin' for a Fight" with UFC president Dana White will debut on UFC Fight Pass this weekend...