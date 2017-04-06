Justin Ledet on Tainted Supplement: ‘This is F*cking Bullsh*t’

Justin Ledet is relieved that his situation with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has been cleared up, but he doesn’t appreciate being the victim of a tainted supplement.

Back in February, Ledet was flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the anti-doping policy. As it turns out, tainted multivitamins were to blame for Ledet’s provisional suspension. USADA confirmed the supplements were in fact tainted and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight can return to action in June.

USADA provided details on what they found in the multivitamins:

“Following notification of his positive test, Ledet provided USADA with an open container of a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection, which he had also declared on his sample collection paperwork and researched before using. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, preliminary testing conducted on the contents of the open container indicated that it contained the anabolic agent 1-androstenedione. The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination.”

This isn’t the first time a UFC fighter has had to deal with tainted supplements. Yoel Romero had a suspension reduced for proving that the stuff he was taking was indeed tainted. Ledet told Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show that the vitamins were laced with a substance a certain home run king once used in baseball: