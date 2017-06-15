Justin Scoggins: ‘I’m Just a Crazy-Ass Son of a B*tch’

Justin Scoggins has an interesting way of looking at himself.

Scoggins is set to do battle this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. He’ll take on Ulka Sasaki on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 111.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Scoggins talked about his brief move up to bantamweight and his decision to go back down:

“I’m just a crazy-ass son of a (expletive). I was just kind of going through a weird phase, I guess. Just life getting at you. Holidays, thinking about eating and stuff. And it’s like, ‘You know what? I think I can beat the crap out of this 135-pound champ, so why not just move up and stop starving yourself?’”

The “Tank” then went on to say that he has to be at his best to get past Sasaki.

“That dude is tough. That dude is a veteran. He’s got a good following in Japan. He’s an exciting fighter. He just had a great fight with Wilson Reis (at UFC 208), who just fought for the title. The sky is the limit to where this could go. I’m going to go in there, I’m going to beat this guy up.”