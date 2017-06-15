Justin Scoggins: ‘I’m Just a Crazy-Ass Son of a B*tch’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Justin Scoggins
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Justin Scoggins has an interesting way of looking at himself.

Scoggins is set to do battle this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. He’ll take on Ulka Sasaki on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 111.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Scoggins talked about his brief move up to bantamweight and his decision to go back down:

“I’m just a crazy-ass son of a (expletive). I was just kind of going through a weird phase, I guess. Just life getting at you. Holidays, thinking about eating and stuff. And it’s like, ‘You know what? I think I can beat the crap out of this 135-pound champ, so why not just move up and stop starving yourself?’”

The “Tank” then went on to say that he has to be at his best to get past Sasaki.

“That dude is tough. That dude is a veteran. He’s got a good following in Japan. He’s an exciting fighter. He just had a great fight with Wilson Reis (at UFC 208), who just fought for the title. The sky is the limit to where this could go. I’m going to go in there, I’m going to beat this guy up.”

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White Says Loss For McGregor Against Mayweather Won’t Hurt UFC

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't believe Conor McGregor or the promotion loses credibility if Floyd Mayweather emerges victorious on Aug. 26. The...
Justin Scoggins

Justin Scoggins: ‘I’m Just a Crazy-Ass Son of a B*tch’

0
Justin Scoggins has an interesting way of looking at himself. Scoggins is set to do battle this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Leonard Ellerbe

Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather Knows McGregor’s Coming After Him

0
Leonard Ellerbe is aware of the punching power Conor McGregor brings. Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Floyd Mayweather realizes he can't...
video

Dana White, Mayweather Executive Talk Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
Hours after making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather official for August 26, UFC president Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions met with...
Mayweather McGregor

Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the...
video

Tyron Woodley Confirms His Next UFC Welterweight Title Defense

0
Lost in the news of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather becoming official was Tyron Woodley reporting on his own title defense. The reigning UFC welterweight...
video

Dana White Calls McGregor-Mayweather ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sports’

0
Several times over the years, UFC president Dana White has been criticized for over-exaggerating his claims towards a planned fight or fighter. But for once,...

Gilbert Melendez on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘Huge Day for Combat Sports’

0
Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez is among those that feels the decision to put Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather together...
Walt Harris

UFC Fight Night 111’s Walt Harris: ‘I Just Feel Like This is my Year’

0
Walt Harris makes it clear that he believes 2017 belongs to him. Harris is set to compete this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington Feels He’ll Get More Credit if he Finishes Dong Hyun Kim

0
Colby Covington is getting the match-up he's been asking for. He'll meet Dong Hyun Kim this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Load more