Justin Willis Decisions James Mulheron After Three Rounds

After a great preliminary card, the UFC Fight Night Glasgow main card is set to kick off with a heavyweight collision between James Mulheron and Justin Willis. Here’s how it all went down:

Round 1:

Willis lands the first nice shot of the night with a straight left hand out of his southpaw stance. Willis continues to press forward and against, just barely, touches Mulheron with another straight right. A nice high-kick lands for Willis Willis ducks a shot and lands a beautiful right hook before getting a takedown into half guard effortlessly. Mulheron scoots to the cage and stands up before disengaging.

Mulheron tries to get inside the pocket but eats some big shots from Willis. Mulheron lands a nice body shot but eats a counter right hook from Willis in return. A thunderous body shot from Willis lands to end the round.

Round 2:

Mulheron opens the round with a spinning back kick attempt but Willis lands a superman punch in return. A beautiful combination lands for Willis before he lands another great counter left hand. Mulheron throws a superman punch of his own that barely lands and a good left hand from Willis grazes the chin of Mulheron. Willis ducks a spinning backfist from Mulheron and trips his opponent to get the fight to the ground.

Willis is right into half-guard once again but is able to pin Mulheron against the cage and trap one of his arms. Willis lands some nice ground-and-pound to end the round.

Round 3:

Willis catches Mulheron with a great uppercut on his way into the pocket to open the round. A nice straight left lands for Willis again as he continues to time Mulheron’s shots beautifully. Willis seems to be gassing a bit and is eating some shots from Mulheron, however, Willis pushes the fight up against the cage but Mulheron gets dominant position. Willis powers through for a takedown but Mulheron scoots to the cage. Willis gets the back clinch but Mulheron turns around and and the two battle for dominant position.

The round ends with the pair disengaging and Mulheron throwing hard uppercuts that don’t land.

Official Result: Justin Willis def. James Mulheron via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)