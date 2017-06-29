Justine Kish’s Reaction to Octagon Incident: ‘That’s my Sh*t on The Floor’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Justine Kish is taking her accident at UFC Fight Night 112 in stride.

Kish took on Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City in a strawweight clash. She lost the fight by unanimous decision. Kish showed toughness, getting out of dangerous positions but her heart wasn’t the story of the fight. It was her bowels.

The Domenick Nati Show recently had Kish on as a guest. The 115-pounder explained what was going through her mind when she realized what transpired:

“It’s only changed as far as a flood of people I’m interacting with now. I was humiliated, I was like, ‘how do I reach out to my fans.’ The bell went off and I noticed something. I was like, ‘what is that smell? I’m thinking it’s the referee. Did he pass gas or something?’ And I look on the floor and I see myself and I’m like, ‘oh no, oh my god that’s me.’ And then I’m thinking, ‘okay do I clean it up? What do I do?’ And I look at my corner and I’m like, ‘that’s my sh*t on the floor.'”

Naturally, Kish has been in talks with sponsors who see this as an opportunity to cash in. She’s more than willing to poke fun at herself.

“There’s this one company called ‘DUDE Wipes’ and they’re a cleansing company and we’re still in negotiations on what’s gonna happen. If we’re gonna do a commercial or what’s actually being fabricated or being put together as far as what kind of ideas (they have). So my agency is talking to them, we’re bringing up the production value and things like that.”

UFC President Dana White was well aware of the accident and called Kish to see how she was holding up.

“He called me the day after the fight. He checked in on me, made sure I was okay because he realized there’s a little bit of humiliation behind what happened. I was in a dark area for a few hours. He gave me some encouragement. He said, ‘you fought like hell out there, loved how you owned up to it.'”

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Not Opposed to Fighting Nurmagomedov or Ferguson Next

0
Kevin Lee is ready to take a significant step up in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. "The Motown Phenom" recently submitted Michael Chiesa in...
Justine Kishvideo

Justine Kish’s Reaction to Octagon Incident: ‘That’s my Sh*t on The Floor’

0
Justine Kish is taking her accident at UFC Fight Night 112 in stride. Kish took on Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City in a strawweight clash....
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger on Stepping up to Face Cris Cyborg: ‘I’m Not a Puss’

0
Tonya Evinger isn't showing fear ahead of her bout with Cris Cyborg. Cyborg was originally matched up with Megan Anderson in a bout that would...
video

Desmond Green-Rustam Khabilov Added to UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam

0
Desmond Green will put his five-fight win streak on the line this September when he takes on Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 112...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia? UFC Champ Wants It

0
Conor McGregor is not afraid to challenge himself both inside the Octagon and out of it. As the reigning UFC lightweight champion prepares to meet...
video

Johny Hendricks Explains Weight-Cut Problems at UFC Fight Night 112

0
Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks thought a move to middleweight would solve his weight-cutting issues. "Bigg Rigg," though, didn't account for sickness, which caused...
Tim Means

Tim Means Happy to be Healthy & Back in Win Column

0
Tim Means is grateful to get back on the right track. "The Dirty Bird" is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Garcia at...
video

Jake Shields, Yushin Okami Added to PFL Event in July

0
The Professional Fighters League will go head-to-head with UFC 214 on July 29, as three bouts have been announced for the event. In the headline...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre Gets UFC 214 Winner Between Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia

2
It appears the UFC does have a plan for the welterweight division and former champion Georges St-Pierre. And it has nothing to do with middleweight...
Load more