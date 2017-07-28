Kailin Curran: ‘My Approach is to go Out There & Scrap’ at UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Kailin Curran is ready to roll tomorrow night (July 29).

Curran meets Aleksandra Albu inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The strawweight clash will be featured on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC 214. Curran is looking to avoid her third straight defeat.

In a new interview released by the UFC, Curran explained what being on the card means to her:

“It’s an honor to be on the same card as all these phenomenal fighters. Just to share this card with them is awesome. It’s a pretty big fight, it’s a pretty big deal for me just because I’m coming off of a loss. So I feel like this fight is very important for me just to perform my best and come out with the win.”

She then talked about the experience edge she has over her opponent.

“Her last fight was in 2015, she’s only has one fight in the UFC. It says she’s 6-0, but I haven’t really seen those fights that give her the record. From what I did see I guess, I know that she’s a tough fighter. She hits hard, but I think that I have more experience than she does. My approach like always is to go out there and scrap.”

