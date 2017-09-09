Kajan Johnson Says Spot on UFC 215 Card Related to His Desire to Unionize

Kajan Johnson believes his placement on the UFC 215 card was planned.

Johnson will take on Adriano Martins tonight (Sept. 9) inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It’ll be the first fight on the entire card. Johnson believes that playing the role of curtain jerker was done with intent.

He explained why to MMAFighting.com:

“When I saw that, I knew right away they were trying to send a message. You look all up and down the card, and see some of the guys who are placed higher and there’s no doubt they’re looking to put me in my place.

“I’ve said stuff that need to be said. Someone needs to do it. I talk a lot, I’m not afraid to express myself and I don’t want to be the type of person who goes through life regretting the fact I didn’t stand up for myself. I might not be the guy who gets this over the finish line, but at least I’ve helped get the ball rolling.”

Johnson was vocal about Reebok’s deal during the UFC Fighters Retreat. He then expressed his support for UFC athletes to unionize.