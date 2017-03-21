Kal Holliday Feels ‘a Little More Developed Than’ Miranda Maverick

Kal Holliday will have her second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout this Saturday night (March 25).

Holliday will share the Invicta FC cage with Miranda Maverick inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. In her first professional MMA bout, Holliday submitted Tiffany Van Soest in the second round back in Sept. 2016.

Maverick also holds a professional MMA record of 1-0. She submitted Samantha Diaz at Invicta FC 20 back in Nov. 2016. She will have the crowd advantage as she is fighting out of Missouri.

Despite entering hostile territory, Holliday feels she will have an advantage of her own. Speaking with MMAWeekly.com, “.50 Kal” said she believes the fight deliver fireworks but she has the tools to earn a win: