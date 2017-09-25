Kamaru Usman Calling For Bout With RDA, Says Perry Won’t Duck Him

Kamaru Usman keeps pursuing a bout with Rafael dos Anjos.

Usman is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Sergio Moraes. It was his 10th straight victory. Meanwhile, dos Anjos is coming off a first-round submission win over Neil Magny.

The “Nigerian Nightmare” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and issued a challenge to dos Anjos (via BJPenn.com):

“If RDA is number five in the world, let him prove it. I Tweeted him, I said ‘December 2nd, Detroit, RDA let’s do it.’ I got nothing back. It was like crickets. I got absolutely nothing back. The fans have been going crazy with it. That’s a fight that absolutely needs to happen. He’s not booked, so I don’t see why the UFC won’t make that fight. But if for some reason he decides that he’s on vacation somewhere, and he doesn’t want to fight until I’m booked for a fight, then it makes no sense for me to fight anybody else, except somebody that the fans actually care about, like Mike Perry. Because I know Mike Perry won’t duck me.”