Kamaru Usman Confronts Colby Covington at UFC Press Conference

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have traded words on social media for some time now, but at the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference they finally had the chance to come face to face. This was captured by Anatomy of a Fighter and things got heated very quickly.

Both fighters attended the press conference to promote their upcoming bouts. Kamaru Usman is scheduled to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night 129 in Chile. Colby Covington has earned the fight of his MMA career as he takes on Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight championship at UFC 225 in Chicago. Although Usman and Covington are not scheduled to fight, Usman confronted Covington about his comments on social media.

Throughout the confrontation, Covington seemed distant and unfazed, but this didn’t stop Usman from saying what he had on his mind.

”You only talk on Twitter!. You don’t talk in person, you only talk on Twitter! Can’t talk to me face to face? I’m right in front of you. That’s what I thought, Twitter thug.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen smiling whilst the confrontation took place.

”Drama show, big drama show,” he said. “All the time, bus situation. Please don’t broke bus.”

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman, who is 7-0 in the UFC, feels like many fighters within his division are dodging him. Usman has been pushing for a chance to fight Covington for some time now, but Covington seems uninterested in the bout. After this altercation, the animosity carried itself into the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference, as Usman continued to fire shots at Covington.

The potential matchup between Usman and Covington is a mouthwatering one. Both fighters pride themselves on their wrestling capabilities, and both men hold very impressive records.

See the altercation video below.

Who would win between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?