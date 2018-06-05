Kamaru Usman Eyes Darren Till Bout Next

Kamaru Usman and Darren Till are probably the two brightest prospects at 170 pounds, so it’s likely an inevitability that they’ll come face-to-face inside the Octagon at some point. That meeting may come sooner than most think.

Usman is fresh off a decision win over Demian Maia from the UFC’s Chile event last month, while Till is riding high off a decision win of his own – this one over former two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

While Usman would much rather get his hands on Colby Covington next, Covington has a date with Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago.

Recently speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. June 4, 2018), Usman said that a fight against Till should be what’s next for him:

“Now, let’s be honest everybody wants to see me fight somebody. You know who that is? They just fought. I think honestly I’m about one win away from the title, we can agree on that. One fight away from the title,” said Usman.

“Obviously everybody wants to see me beat up Colby Covington, but he is going to fight for the interim belt and should he win that fight, he will get Tyron Woodley for the title. Darren Till really the guy. He is a tough guy and I know he likes to fight and he comes to fight, but has he been tested against a guy like myself,” explained Usman.

“Everybody wants to see it, the fans, the media wants to see it. I know he’s a tough guy, good striking. I might not be the best striker, the best jiu-jitsu guy and I might not be the best wrestler; but when I put it all together I’m a bad motherfucker to deal with,” declared Kamaru. “That’s a fight I think interests the fans and that’s what I want right now. If you’re not going to give me Woodley, that’s the fight I want right now. He’s a tough guy and I like everything that he does.”

