Kamaru Usman: ‘I Want Neil Magny in Dallas’ at UFC 211

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kamaru Usman
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kamaru Usman has his sights set on Neil Magny.

This past Saturday night (April 8), Usman turned in a one-sided performance against Sean Strickland inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Usman earned a unanimous decision victory in the preliminary portion of UFC 210.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” extended his winning streak to nine. After the fight, Usman told Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan that he’d like to fight Neil Magny next. Magny holds the sixth spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Usman initially welcomed a bout with Dong Hyun Kim, but Kim is set for a bout against Colby Covington in June as part of UFC Fight Night 111. Speaking with the media after his UFC 210 bout, Usman said he’s open to fighting on the UFC 211 card (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want Magny. I wanted Dong Hyun Kim because he’s high up there, he’s a grappler, and he’s an aggressive guy who comes forward. I wanted him. I think that would be a good style clash, but I’m hearing he’s booked (against Covington). If Mangy’s available I want him next. I want him in Dallas. I’m from Arlington, Texas, and I want the chance to go home and really entertain my fans, family, everybody.”

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Johnson

Henri Hooft Explains Being Out of The Cage During Anthony Johnson’s Retirement

0
When Anthony Johnson called for his coach Henri Hooft to join him inside the Octagon, he was nowhere to be found. "Rumble" announced his retirement...
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman: ‘I Want Neil Magny in Dallas’ at UFC 211

0
Kamaru Usman has his sights set on Neil Magny. This past Saturday night (April 8), Usman turned in a one-sided performance against Sean Strickland inside...
Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza on Taking Robert Whittaker Fight: ‘Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained’

0
For Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, a bout with Robert Whittaker is another day at the office. Souza sits at the 3rd spot on the official Ultimate...
Jon Jones

Dominick Cruz Talks Jon Jones Watching UFC 210: ‘It’s Such a Restricting Feeling’

1
Jon Jones isn't eligible to compete yet and Dominick Cruz believes that fact ate at him a bit this past Saturday night (April 8). After...
Dana White

Dana White on NYSAC: ‘These Guys Have to Get Some Experience’

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes there is plenty of room for improvement with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). This...