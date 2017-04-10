Kamaru Usman: ‘I Want Neil Magny in Dallas’ at UFC 211

Kamaru Usman has his sights set on Neil Magny.

This past Saturday night (April 8), Usman turned in a one-sided performance against Sean Strickland inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Usman earned a unanimous decision victory in the preliminary portion of UFC 210.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” extended his winning streak to nine. After the fight, Usman told Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan that he’d like to fight Neil Magny next. Magny holds the sixth spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Usman initially welcomed a bout with Dong Hyun Kim, but Kim is set for a bout against Colby Covington in June as part of UFC Fight Night 111. Speaking with the media after his UFC 210 bout, Usman said he’s open to fighting on the UFC 211 card (via MMAJunkie.com):