UFC Fighter Kamaru Usman & Manager Brawl With Fan (Video)

Kamaru Usman and his manager got into a scuffle with a fan.

Last night (June 7), PFL 1 took place inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. In the main event of that card, Andre Harrison took on Jumabieke Tuerxun. Harrison won the bout via unanimous decision. This was PFL’s 2018 season opener.

Usman and Ali Abdelaziz attended the event, although they perhaps didn’t expect to be involved in a fight of their own. In the video seen below, Usman shoves a fan twice before walking away. The fan shoves him from behind and all hell breaks loose. Punches are thrown in the melee.

At this time, it’s unclear what sparked the incident. Stick with MMANews.com for more information on the incident as it becomes available.