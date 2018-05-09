Kamaru Usman Has a Message for Demian Maia

The wait for Kamaru Usman is finally over. He is not only getting a ranked opponent, but he is getting former title challenger and #5 ranked welterweight in the world, Demian Maia.

This is not to say the wait has been easy for Kamaru Usman (12-1). The Nigerian Nightmare has been very vocal about the challenges he’s faced in finding a challenge. But when speaking with Karyn Bryant on Tuesday, Usman could finally speak about this frustration as a thing of the past.

“If no one’s going to fight me or if the organization isn’t going to do what it takes to get me fights, then it starts to kind of kill that competitive drive that I have. It just takes a toll on your mind, all in all. And thankfully, things worked out this time.”

Indeed it has. After facing a seemingly never-ending stream of unranked opponents, Kamaru can now turn his attention to legendary Demian Maia (25-8), who has won seven of his last nine fights. In fact, during the seven-fight win streak Maia accumulated from 2014-2017, Usman noticed a similarity in how would-be foes responded to the prospect of signing the dotted line to face the esteemed Brazilian.

“I asked for Demian almost two years ago because Demian was on a tear. He was just submitting the best guys in the division left and right, and guys were just afraid to go to the ground with him. Guys were afraid to be trapped in the cage with him, not just go to the ground.” Usman, though, is of a different mindset and is not one to shy away from challenges. “My biggest drive here is competition. I want to compete against the best.”

Fortunately for Usman, the status quo of unranked opponent has come to an end. Originally, it was Santiago Ponzinibbio who was going to be the ranked challenger for Usman while serving as the main attraction for the UFC’s debut in Chile. Instead, it will be another, higher ranked South American who is stepping in. And after an excruciating wait, Kamaru Usman doesn’t have trash talk to offer the legend, only gratitude.

“Honestly, this is a thank you to Demian Maia. Because if it wasn’t for Demian Maia, chances are, I would have to fight someone out of the top 15…again.”

That gratitude is shared by fight fans around the world, especially those who will be in attendance for the UFC’s Chile debut who, thanks to Demian Maia, will still be able to witness a top-notch main event come May 19th in the Movistar Arena.

Who do you think gets the win on May 19th? Kamaru Usman or Demian Maia?