Kamaru Usman Puts On Grappling Clinic Against Emil Weber Meek

Round 1:

Usman crawls forward but Meek comes in and tries to hit the 1-2 right away. After a scramble from a Usman takedown Meek has a guillotine hold locked in but Usman doesn’t panic. Meek’s right arm doesn’t seem to be in the correct spot and Usman gets out of the guillotine and Usman presses down on him as he looks for a head and arm choke. Meek is able to get to his feet but has Usman on him against the cage. Usman really wants to get the fight down to the ground and gets a huge takedown to do so.

In side control Usman delivers elbows to the body before Meek gets back to his feet. Usman again gets a takedown and is in half guard dropping down ground-and-pound. Meek is throwing up elbows in retaliation as the round ends.

Round 2:

Meek opens the round with some aggressive striking but has several of his kicks blocked. Usman presses forward but seems comfortable planing counter striker. Usman shoots in on a takedown but has Meek against the cage. Usman gets a big takedown from the back clinch but Meek is on one knee before standing up again. Usman again gets him down but Meek gets to his feet one more time.

Now Usman gets Meek down again and is on top of him in side control while Meek threatens a kimura. Meek throws big elbows to Usman’s head from bottom and Usman responds with some of his own. Usman now reigns down big elbows from side control and Meek scrambles to full guard and throws an elbow of his own before Usman stacks up. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

The pair start off by striking but a low blow temporarily stops the action. Meek now comes forward with some decent strikes and Usman responds with a jab. Usman comes in n a hard takedown after eating elbows during the process, but gets Meek down. Meek wants to fight and tries to shrug Usman off, but Usman sticks to him like glue. In the back clinch Usman throws knees and continues to rag-doll Meek in the wrestling department at will. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Kamaru Usman def. Emil Weber Meek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)