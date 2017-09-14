Kamaru Usman Says His Gas Tank is Key to Beating Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman isn’t short on confidence.

Usman is a rising welterweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This Saturday night (Sept. 16), the “Nigerian Nightmare” will throw leather with Sergio Moraes at UFC Fight Night 116. Despite having his focus on Moraes, Usman isn’t afraid to look deeper into the future.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Usman explained why he feels he can defeat Woodley (via MMAMania.com):

“I know about guys like him. There is just something about preserving energy that they are not good with. You can see the way I fight, I’m the guy that’s going to make him uncomfortable enough to where I can definitely empty out that gas tank a lot faster than anybody else.”

He went on to say that he believes he’s one step ahead of all his opponents.

“My gas tank will never be on ‘E.’ When I go into these fights, one thing I always tell myself is that I have a bigger shovel than each and every one of these guys. So when it comes down to digging deep, my shovel is a lot bigger.”

Woodley is currently sidelined with a torn labrum. He last competed at UFC 214, successfully defending his title against Demian Maia.