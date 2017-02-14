Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland Set For UFC 210 in Buffalo

A welterweight contest between Kamaru Usman (9-1) and Sean Strickland (18-1) has been added to the UFC 210 card.

Usman and Strickland are set for a 170-pound battle inside the KeyBank Center on April 8. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials made the announcement earlier today (Feb. 14).

The “Nigerian Nightmare” is 4-0 inside the Octagon. That’s not including his two bouts inside The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) house. Usman hasn’t lost since May 2013 and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak.

Strickland is on quite a roll as well. He came into the UFC with a record of 13-0. He won his first two UFC bouts against Bubba McDaniel and Luke Barnatt. Strickland suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career against Santiago Ponzinibbio back in Feb. 2015.

“Tarzan” is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He’s beaten Igor Araujo, Alexa Garcia, and Tom Breese. Strickland has gone 3-1 since moving to the welterweight division.

UFC 210 will be headlined by a light heavyweight championship rematch. Reigning 205-pound title holder Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will do battle once again. In their first bout back in May 2015, Cormier submitted “Rumble” to become the new light heavyweight champion, as the title was previously vacated.

The event will also feature a middleweight tilt between former title holder Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.