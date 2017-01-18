Kamaru Usman Wants Dong Hyun Kim Next, Then Neil Magny

Kamaru Usman turned a few heads with his performance against Warlley Alves at UFC Fight Night: Bader vs. Nogueira 2. The “Nigerian Nightmare” busted up his opponent’s nose and dominated the fight after the first round.

During his post-fight interview, the unranked Usman called out No. 3 ranked welterweight Demian Maia. While many were left confused by the challenge, Usman told FOX Sports he knew exactly what he was doing:

“I came out and said what I truly believe. I believe I would dominate some of these guys. Of course, I get the blowback. People get on Twitter all the time, ‘oh you’re crazy, Demian Maia!’ No, I’m not. Demian Maia’s fought my teammate before, Ryan LaFlare, I’ve watched his last six or seven fights live. I know what I’m capable of and I know what I can do to a guy like that. So I’m just stating the fact to myself.”

With Maia having his sights set on the winner of UFC 209’s championship rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, Usman is eyeing another fighter.

“I want Dong Hyun Kim. He’s a grappler, he’s a strong stand-up fighter, and I think that would be a great fight. I think I beat him every and anywhere. After Dong Hyun Kim, and I would like to fight him in March or if not, early April in Buffalo, or anywhere there’s an African community. New York, Atlanta, Houston, London, wherever. I want Dong Hyun Kim.”

Usman didn’t stop there. If he gets through Kim, he will target Neil Magny.

“After Dong Hyun Kim, I want Neil Magny, probably in June or July. Then if Demian Maia is still hanging around and if he doesn’t want it, then we’ll go around him.”

Whether you like his enthusiasm or you think he’s in over his head, one can’t deny that the “Nigerian Nightmare” is willing to scrap.