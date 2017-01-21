Karakhanyan on Fight With Sanchez: ‘We’re Going to See Who Goes Down First’

Georgi Karakhanyan is going to make his 10th appearance inside the Bellator cage tonight (Jan. 21). The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion will go toe-to-toe with Emmanuel Sanchez. “El Matador” is no stranger to the Bellator cage himself as he will be fighting under the promotion for the eighth time.

Tonight will mark “Insane’s” 34th professional fight. The 31-year-old told MMAWeekly.com that the experience has benefited him greatly:

“I went through a lot different phases where I was trying to figure out what works for me and what doesn’t work for me. At a certain point in your career you figure out what you’re good at and what you’re not good at, and what you need to work on.”

Karakhanyan is well aware of the dangers Sanchez presents. He said he knows what he has to do to secure the victory.

“He comes from a good camp, he comes to fight, and I think it’s going to be an exciting show for all the fans. To get the win, I’ve got to be Georgi. I’ve got to be aggressive and control the fight right away.”

In his 26 professional wins, Karakhanyan has finished his opponents 20 times. Meanwhile, Sanchez has put away six of his foes in his 13 wins. “Insane” isn’t counting on their bout to go the distance.

“The main thing is listening to my corner. Sometimes I tend to not listen and get too crazy, but I like to take chances. I think he and I like to bang, so we’re going to see who goes down first.”

Bellator 170 will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Spike. A grudge match between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Tito Ortiz and former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen will headline the card.