Karl Roberson: ‘I Got to The Big Show; Now I Can Have Fun’

After a successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut, Karl Roberson is looking for more big finishes.

Roberson went one-on-one with Darren Stewart this past Saturday night (Nov. 11). The action took place inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. It was the first bout on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Fight Night 120 prelims.

Roberson told MMAJunkie.com that the ride has only just begun:

“The win on the Contender Series was stressful,” Roberson said. “It was like the opening to everything. It either happened, or you’ve got to start all over again. Now I got to the big show; now I can have fun. Now I can show every part of my game. Now it’s time to really enjoy it.”