Karl Roberson Says His Emotions Are ‘All Over The Place’ After UFC Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Karl Roberson
Image Taken From UFC.com video

Karl Roberson went from regional prospect to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer in just 15 seconds.

“Baby K” competed at the third event in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Roberson shined bright with a 15-second knockout victory over Ryan Spann. The win earned Roberson a UFC contract.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Roberson talked about what was going through his mind before stepping into the cage:

“(I thought) I’ve got to stand out. These guys are coming. I’m the last fight on the main card, so I’ve got to show off. Got to finish this guy. Early.”

As far as his emotions go, “Baby K” admits they’re a little scattered.

“It’s going crazy; it’s all over the place. I’m so happy. Hard work really paid off. It feels so good that the grind actually pays off. The feeling is crazy. The feeling’s surreal. I’m just like not at in my body right now. I’m just looking down.”

