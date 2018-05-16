Karolina Kowalkiewicz: I Have no Intention of Suing Conor McGregor

Karolina Kowalkiewicz won’t be taking Conor McGregor to court.

McGregor’s outburst following the UFC 223 media day session is well documented. The former UFC lightweight champion brought his entourage from Ireland over to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. They attacked a fighter bus that was holding Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” approached Artem Lobov earlier in the week with his own entourage and basically sent a clear warning to “The Russian Hammer” for comments he had made.

McGregor threw a dolly at the bus, shattering a glass window and cutting Michael Chiesa in the process. Kowalkiewicz was on the bus as it was holding all red corner fighters who participated during media day.

Speaking to MMA Flashback, Kowalkiewicz said she received an apology from McGregor and she won’t be pursing legal action (via MMAMania.com):

“I saw Conor McGregor hitting the windows, then saw Rose Namajuans crying while Pat was protecting her face. Cheisa’s face was blood stained. My coaches told me to hide, but I wanted to see what was going on, but they kept me under the seats. And that’s all, in my opinion Conor bent a little, he probably realized what happened afterward and he wrote an apology letter to me. I have no intention of suing anyone. Growing up in LODZ I saw worse things.”

The incident didn’t impact Kowalkiewicz’s performance. She defeated Felice Herrig via split decision in the featured preliminary bout. It’s Kowalkiewicz’s second straight victory. She now finds herself back in title contention after rebounding from her losses to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha. She has a split decision victory over Rose Namajunas, who is the current strawweight title holder. With Jessica Andrade recently saying she’s willing to take another fight before getting a title shot, Kowalkiewicz could swoop in.

