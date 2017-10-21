Karolina Kowalkiewicz Calls out Jessica Andrade Following UFC Fight Night 118 Victory

Former UFC strawweight title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz snapped a two-fight losing skid Saturday with a decision win over Jodie Esquibel at UFC Fight Night 118.

Kowalkiewicz used her Octagon experience to control the fight with Esquibel, who was making her debut with the promotion.

Following her performance in her native home of Poland, Kowalkiewicz called for a fight with fellow top contender Jessica Andrade. After losing last May to champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk via decision, Andrade (17-6) rebounded with a decision win in September vs. Claudia Gadelha.

Kowalkiewicz is now 11-2 in her career, including 4-2 inside the Octagon.