Karolina Kowalkiewicz Explains Why She Called Out Jessica Andrade

Karolina Kowalkiewicz called out Jessica Andrade after her UFC Gdansk win and now she’s explained why.

Yesterday (Oct. 21), Kowalkiewicz took on Jodie Esquibel. The hometown favorite turned in a dominant performance to take a unanimous decision victory. The win has snapped Kowalkiewicz’s two-fight skid. She lost her two previous bouts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha.

At the post-fight press conference, Kowalkiewicz joked about only feeling pressure when she has to be on a diet (via MMAFighting.com):

“I never feel pressure before the fight because I love what I do. I never feel pressure in the fight, it’s what I love to do. i feel pressure when I’m on diet and can’t eat cookies.”

One rising strawweight in the UFC is Andrade. Despite losing to the 115-pound champion Jedrzejczyk, Andrade opened up a lot of eyes with her performance against Gadelha. Kowalkiewicz explained why she called out “Bate Estaca.”

“Now I need a vacation and after that I want to fight with Jessica Andrade. For the future Jessica Andrade said I declined a fight with her. However, that never happened, and I was never offered a fight with Jessica, so this time, let’s just do it now, if you’re open to do it.”