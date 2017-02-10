Karolina Kowalkiewicz: ‘I Want to Test Myself Against Claudia Gadelha in May’

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is ready to step back inside the Octagon.

The “Polish Princess” is coming off the first loss in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Kowalkiewicz fought Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. The bout was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jedrzejczyk defeated Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision. Kowalkiewicz’s record currently stands at 10-1. The former KSW women’s flyweight champion is looking to get back in action in three months.

Kowalkiewicz recently spoke to Flo Combat. She said she’d like to meet Claudia Gadelha inside the Octagon in her next bout:

“I don’t have any confirmed information or contract yet, but I would like to fight at the beginning of May. I can’t wait to return to the Octagon because I think people are going to see I’ve not just been taking time off. I’ve already made big improvements and the next time you see me I’ll be even better than what you (Saw) from me at UFC 205. I don’t pick my opponents, but a fighter I want to test myself against is Claudia Gadelha. I think she’s one of the best female fighters in the world and I think it makes sense with us both at the top of the rankings.”

Gadelha has only lost twice in her professional MMA career. Both losses were to Jedrzejczyk. “Claudinha” has a record of 14-2 with eight finishes. She’s earned six submissions and two knockouts. Gadelha nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Cortney Casey back in Nov. 2016.

When Kowalkiewicz said her and Gadelha were both “at the top of the rankings,” she wasn’t exaggerating. Gadelha sits at No. 1 on the strawweight rankings while the “Polish Princess” nabs the No. 2 spot.

The big card UFC has planned this spring is on May 13 in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be interesting to see if this potential 115-pound tilt makes its way to UFC 211.