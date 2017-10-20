Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Her Recent Skid: ‘Sh*t Happens’

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is looking to put her recent skid behind her.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), Kowalkiewicz will do battle with Jodie Esquibel inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will serve as UFC Fight Night 118’s co-main event.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Kowalkiewicz said she isn’t dwelling on her last two losses:

“What can I say? Sh*t happens! We’ve changed a few things in my training. Now I’m really prepared for this fight, and you’ll see everything on Saturday.”

As far as the pressure of fighting in her home country goes, Kowalkiewicz said it doesn’t exist.

“More fun. I never feel pressure before fights. I feel pressure when I am hungry, and I can’t eat a cookie because I’m making weight. This is a great experience, I (get to) fight in the UFC in my home. This is great.”