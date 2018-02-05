Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Jedrzejczyk Weight Claims: It’s Nonsense

Karolina Kowalkiewicz believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk is making excuses for her strawweight title loss.

Back in November, Rose Namajunas stunned the mixed martial arts world when she finished Jedrzejczyk in the first round. The win saw Namajunas capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold for the first time in her career. It was also the first loss of Jedrzejczyk’s career.

After the bout, Jedrzejczyk dropped Perfecting Athletes, blaming them for a poor weight cut. She said it played a huge factor in her loss to “Thug” Rose. During a recent appearance on MMAnews PL, Kowalkiewicz challenged that claim (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For me it’s nonsense and justification of herself. I don’t know, maybe it makes her feel better about it, and she’s able to lift it somehow psychologically. In fact, every fighter cuts the weight, and it’s not pleasant for anyone.”

Kowalkiewicz made it clear that she doesn’t like Jedrzejczyk as a person and hopes Namajunas makes lightening strike twice at UFC 223.

“My heart is more with Rose for the rematch. I just like her more as a person. I always look at who I like, who I know better, and that’s why I’m with Rose. Joanna is my compatriot, but privately she is not a nice person. In each interview, when a journalist asks her about me, she talks trash about me and offends me. So what can I say here? I won’t say that I will keep my fingers crossed for her, because I will keep these fingers crossed for Rose, who is a really honest, real person, and she doesn’t pretend to be someone else.”