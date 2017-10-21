Karolina Kowalkiewicz Strikes Her Way To Decision Win Over Jodie Esquibel

Round 1:

Jodie opens things up with a body kick but isn’t able to find her range on her punches. Karolina finds a nice uppercut and follows it up with a nice jab. As the round continues on Karolina is barely able to find her range, missing out on a few shots by just a few inches. Jodie lands a nice front kick to the face but Karolina eats it. An overhand right lands for Karolina and the girls proceed to exchange nicely for a bit. The round comes to an end with the pair exchanging strikes.

Round 2:

A lead hook lands for Jodie but Karolina is able to pummel on a plethora of strikes afterwards, including some nice knees to the face. Jodie continues to try and keep Karolina at bay with front kicks to the body. More knees land for Karolina and she’s really pouring on the offense now. Jodie is able to clinch up and put Karolina against the fence to weather the storm but the two separate again. Karolina again pours on the offense with a plethora of strikes but Jodie again clinches up against the cage. Karolina is able to take Jodie down and ensue a scramble, locking up an armbar attempt as time expires. The round come to an end with Jodie defending the armbar.

Round 3:

The pair touch gloves to open the round and Karolina opens up with a high-kick. Karolina is able to get off a bit of offense in pieces throughout the round with Jodie attempting to survive with kicks to the body. The round comes to an end with Jodie circling the Octagon.

Official Result: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)