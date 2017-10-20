Karolina Kowalkiewicz: ‘The Octagon is The Safest Place in The World’

Karolina Kowalkiewicz feels secure when she’s in mixed martial arts competition.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), Kowalkiewicz will take on Jodie Esquibel inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 118.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Kowalkiewicz said she feels safe when competing:

“I don’t know why. For me, the Octagon is the safest place in the world. I feel very good when I’m there and I’m very focused and I’m happy because I do what I love.”

When asked if she was disappointed not to get the headlining spot in her home country, Kowalkiewicz said it doesn’t bother her.

“No, no, I’m not disappointed. I am very happy because I fight on the UFC in Gdansk and for me this is something big. I’m very happy. I approached this fight as a world championship fight. Jodie is a newcomer, but we are all newcomers before. … I think she’s very determined.”