Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jodie Esquibel Booked For UFC Fight Night 118

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is coming back home to take on Jodie Esquibel.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the strawweight clash. The bout will be held inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The action takes place on Oct. 21. It’s set to air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Kowalkiewicz is looking to rebound after a quick submission loss to Claudia Gadelha. She has lost two straight bouts after having an undefeated record of 10-0. She’ll be in search of her first victory since July 2016.

As for Esquibel, she is making her UFC debut. She was previously on the Invicta FC roster.