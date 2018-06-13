Kowalkiewicz Wants Namajunas, But Expects Jessica Andrade In UFC Return

It looks like former UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship challenger and the current number four ranked contender in the division, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, is gearing up for an Octagon return.

Kowalkiewicz (12-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) last fought at UFC 223 in April, defeating Felice Herrig via Split Decision. The 32-year-old Polish striker has compiled a 2-1 record since dropping a Unanimous Decision to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 205 in her title opportunity back in November of 2016.

It’s worth noting that Karolina holds a victory over the reigning division champion, Rose Namajunas (8-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), whom she defeated via Split Decision at UFC 201 in her final fight before contesting for the championship at the aforementioned UFC 205 PPV.

While Karolina is seeking a rematch with Rose, it looks like she will end up fighting the number two ranked contender in the division, Jessica Andrade (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC), likely at a UFC show in September.

“At the beginning of July I am flying to UFC International Fight Week and then we will set the details,” Kowalkiewicz told Polsatsport.pl regarding plans for her Octagon return. “I dream about fighting with Namajunas, but I must fight a duel to make it happen.”

Regarding Andrade, the Polish MMA star also explained why she has issues with the Brazilian contender during the interview with Polsatsport.

“(Andrade) said that I was afraid of her, I avoided her, and this is nonsense.”

Andrade last competed at UFC On FOX 28 in February, defeating Tecia Torres via Unanimous Decision in a three-round battle.

What do you think about a potential Karolina Kowalkiewicz fight against Jessica Andrade? Sound off in the Comments section below.