Kassius Kayne on Yuri Villefort: ‘He’s Coming For my Belt & That Ain’t Gonna Happen’ (Exclusive)

Kassius Kayne isn’t planning on giving up his Victory FC welterweight gold next month.

Kayne will defend his gold against Yuri Villefort inside the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska for Victory FC 56 on April 14. The 170-pound title bout will serve as the co-main event.

Kayne recently took some time to speak with MMANews.com. The champion said he is confident that he will retain his gold:

“He’s a game opponent, he’s tough. He’s been to the big show, so I’m sure he’s got a little bit more experience. But it’s all business, he’s coming for my belt and that ain’t gonna happen. So it’s gonna be a good fight.”

While Kayne is expecting to remain as Victory FC’s welterweight ruler, he knows the task at hand won’t be easy. He gave Villefort his due for coming back from a five-fight losing skid to win three in a row.

“Yeah man, that’s impressive to come from losing five in a row and then come back on a three-fight win streak. That’s props to him. Most people would just give up off of losing that many in a row. They might be discouraged. But he’s a gamer, he comes to fight and that’s the kind of fight I want. I want guys who are tough and are gonna fight me. That way when I make it to the big show, I know I earned that. I don’t want a free ride.”

You can listen to the full interview below: