Coach Kavanagh Doubts a Conor McGregor Homecoming Bout Will Ever Happen

Irish fans hoping to see UFC star Conor McGregor fight on home soil look set to be disappointed, if John Kavanagh is right about one thing

Taxes…

Both Kavanagh and McGregor have spoken out in the past regarding a bout in the famous Croke Park stadium in Dublin, but the dream appears to be hindered by issue after issue.

The arena sits in the Ballybough/Drumcondra are in the Northside of Dublin. Initially built as a venue for Gaelic Games (Irish football and the spectacular Irish sport known as “Hurling“) the stadium has hosted various events over the years. Muhammad Ali’s victory over Al “Blue” Lewis in 1972, to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears in 1997 (which this writer was present at as a 12-year-old) and various concerts featuring the likes of U2, Elton John, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Croke Park Resident’s Association, however, has intervened in recent times to protest against various events in the stadium. In 2014, Dublin City Council canceled 5 sold out shows by Country singer Garth Brooks that were set to go ahead. Hosting an event featuring McGregor would likely draw similar opposition and would be even more difficult to host should the UFC insist on a main event with a 3 am local-time to appeal to a U.S audience.

Kavanagh took to Twitter in 2016 stating that he still had hopes for an event in Dublin’s iconic stadium:

i could see a PPV in croke park in 2017 IF they can cover it and IF they get late licence as probably have to be 3am main card. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) August 24, 2016

The SBG Ireland Patriarch recently poured water on those hopes, however, in an interview with Sunday Business Post:

“Taxes… Torturous”, Kavanagh said. The fight would generate a nine-figure sum, and in Ireland half of that would go on taxes, while in Las Vegas, they only have to pay a 10 per cent tax.”