Kelly D’Angelo Wants to Bring A-Game For Invicta FC Debut

Kelly D’Angelo is getting prepped for her Invicta FC debut.

D’Angelo will meet Sunna Davidsdottir tomorrow night (July 15) inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. D’Angelo recently spoke to MMA Weekly and talked about her opponent:

“I know she’s a pretty dominant fighter. I know both of her wins so far have been won by unanimous decision. I’ve seen both her Invicta fights and she seems very well-rounded, and that’s exactly what I wanted.”

She went on to say that she’s looking forward to solving the puzzle of her opponent.

“Whenever you are up against a fighter who has a deficiency somewhere, you tend to aim towards that a lot. But when you go in with someone you know is well-rounded, it’s cool to know that wherever you go you’re going to have to bring your A-game no matter what. I like that challenge.”