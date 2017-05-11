Kelvin Gastelum Accepts Suspension, Rumored For Chris Weidman Bout

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Kelvin Gastelum
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum just might be getting a marquee fight once again after all.

After being removed from a planned June fight at UFC 212 with Anderson Silva due to a failed drug test, Gastelum is rumored for a meeting with Chris Weidman once his suspension ends from the CABMMA.

Gastelum accepted a six-month period of ineligibility in March, which was reduced by USADA to three months and will expire on June 10. That would give him plenty of time to prepare to meet Weidman in July.

Below is a statement from USADA:

USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Kelvin Gastelum of Huntington Beach, Calif., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a six-month sanction for his anti-doping policy violation.

Gastelum, 25, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically-active metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on March 11, 2017, at the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil. Marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Cannabinoids are listed as Specified Substances on the WADA Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for an anti-doping policy violation involving a Specified Substance is a one-year period of ineligibility, which may be reduced depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

Gastelum accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on March 11, 2017, the date of sample collection. Based on Gastelum’s successful completion of a USADA approved drug awareness and management program, his period of ineligibility was reduced by three months and is now scheduled to expire on June 10, 2017.

Because the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza was sanctioned by the Comissao Atletica Brasileira de MMA (CABMMA), Gastelum’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Brazilian MMA Sports Court, which has the authority to independently adjudicate the case in accordance with CABMMA’s rules and regulations. Following the reduction to a three-month period of ineligibility, Gastelum’s sanction under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy is now identical in length to the period of ineligibility imposed by the Brazilian MMA Sports Court on May 7, 2017.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs. In addition, the agency manages a drug reference hotline, Drug Reference Online (UFC.GlobaDRO.com), conducts educational sessions, and proactively distributes a multitude of educational materials, such as the Prohibited List, easy-reference wallet cards, and periodic athlete alerts.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Accepts Suspension, Rumored For Chris Weidman Bout

0
Former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum just might be getting a marquee fight once again after all. After being removed from a planned June fight...
Conor McGregor

Dana White on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘I Just Can’t Keep Messing With This Thing’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White hopes he can secure a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather before it's too late. It's...
Anderson Silva

UFC Releases Statement on Anderson Silva’s UFC 212 Removal

2
Anderson Silva has officially been removed from the UFC 212 card. "The Spider" was originally set to compete against Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in...
Doo Ho Choi

Doo Ho Choi vs. Andre Fili Set For UFC 214 in Anaheim

0
Doo Ho Choi is set to make his return and joining him will be Andre Fili. The last time Choi stepped inside the Octagon, he...
Ben Neumann

Ep. 21: MMA News Podcast With Ben ‘The Baker’ Neumann

0
The MMA News Podcast is now going 21 episodes strong. Episode 21 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson are...
Gleidson DeJesus

Gleidson DeJesus Says he Won’t Allow Edir Terry to Take Away His UFC Dream...

0
Gleidson DeJesus is fighting to keep his dream alive. DeJesus knows the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the pinnacle of mixed martial arts (MMA). For...
Chas Skelly

Chas Skelly: ‘I Haven’t Done a Great Job of Promoting Myself’

0
Chas Skelly isn't pinning the blame on anyone but himself for not getting more recognition. Since WME-IMG took ownership of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
Edir Terry

Edir Terry on Gleidson DeJesus Fight: ‘He Hasn’t Seen an Animal’ (Exclusive)

0
Edir Terry is confident in his ability to finish Gleidson DeJesus. Terry and DeJesus will compete on May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Says The UFC Didn’t Promise Title Shot With UFC 211 Win

0
Demian Maia doesn't appear discontent with not being promised a title shot with a UFC 211 victory. Maia will step inside the Octagon this Saturday...
GSP Bisping

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Off, Says Dana White

2
UFC president Dana White isn't forcing the middleweight division to wait around for Georges St-Pierre. White told FOX Sports Australia late Wednesday night that the...