Kelvin Gastelum Accepts Suspension, Rumored For Chris Weidman Bout

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum just might be getting a marquee fight once again after all.

After being removed from a planned June fight at UFC 212 with Anderson Silva due to a failed drug test, Gastelum is rumored for a meeting with Chris Weidman once his suspension ends from the CABMMA.

Talks are Gastelum vs Weidman on 7/22 in NY. Not 100% just yet. Suspect we'll find out more tomorrow at the presser. https://t.co/TOcWwmMdcm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 11, 2017

Gastelum accepted a six-month period of ineligibility in March, which was reduced by USADA to three months and will expire on June 10. That would give him plenty of time to prepare to meet Weidman in July.

Below is a statement from USADA:

USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Kelvin Gastelum of Huntington Beach, Calif., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a six-month sanction for his anti-doping policy violation.

Gastelum, 25, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically-active metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on March 11, 2017, at the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil. Marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Cannabinoids are listed as Specified Substances on the WADA Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for an anti-doping policy violation involving a Specified Substance is a one-year period of ineligibility, which may be reduced depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

Gastelum accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on March 11, 2017, the date of sample collection. Based on Gastelum’s successful completion of a USADA approved drug awareness and management program, his period of ineligibility was reduced by three months and is now scheduled to expire on June 10, 2017.

Because the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza was sanctioned by the Comissao Atletica Brasileira de MMA (CABMMA), Gastelum’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Brazilian MMA Sports Court, which has the authority to independently adjudicate the case in accordance with CABMMA’s rules and regulations. Following the reduction to a three-month period of ineligibility, Gastelum’s sanction under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy is now identical in length to the period of ineligibility imposed by the Brazilian MMA Sports Court on May 7, 2017.

