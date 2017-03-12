Kelvin Gastelum: Beating Vitor Belfort Was “The End Result of a Lot of Work”

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Kelvin Gastelum is currently enjoying the aftermath of the most significant in his MMA career following his first round KO over Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort.

Vitor Belfort is over 20 years into an MMA career which has seen him accustomed to the ‘been there and worn the t-shirt’ attitude to both victory and defeat. Aginst Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday night in front of his home crowd, however, a significant loss to 25-year-old Gastelum appears to have persuaded “The Phenom” that he may be outgrowing such attire.

Belfort lasted less than four minutes in the headline fight in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106. At 39 years of age, Belfort is now admittedly one fight away from retirement while Gastelum is just beginning. While the Brazilian is 1-4 in his last 5 outings, the American now boasts 4-1 in his last 5 fights. With just two losses in his professional career (both at welterweight) to Neil Magny and current champion Tyron Woodley, Gastelum will surely be eyeing a title run at middleweight having put one of the elder statesmen of MMA to the sword in spectacular fashion.

Gastelum certainly has his best days ahead of him, and recently told Fox Sports of the hard work and effort it has taken him to get to where he is right now. You can watch the full clip above.

