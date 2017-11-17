Kelvin Gastelum: Bisping a Better Fight for my Career Than Silva

Kelvin Gastelum saw a second opportunity at facing UFC legend Anderson Silva elude him but luckily Michael Bisping stepped up to save the day

Gastelum has not shown any signs of regret following former UFC middleweight champion Bisping signing to square off against him in Shanghai, however.

In fact, Gastelum appears to see Bisping as a more favorable opponent and one which should he win, will be better for his career. In a conference call on Wednesday, Gastelum cited Bisping’s ranking and overall better performances over the last couple of years as reasons why he feels things worked out better for him with Silva’s pulling from the event (h/t MMA Mania):

“Mike is obviously the former champion, he’s highly ranked and his position in the UFC is very high, so this is a great move for my career,” Gastelum said.

“He’s ranked No. 2, fresh off his title fight with (Georges St-Pierre),” Gastelum continued. “I feel like this is an even better fight for my career and I expect it to be a tough fight.”