Kelvin Gastelum Chasing Another Former UFC Champion Next in Anderson Silva

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Following his victory over Vitor Belfort Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 106, Kelvin Gastelum remained quiet on talk of a move to back to welterweight.

That’s because the former Ultimate Fighter winner seeks another marquee middleweight contest on the horizon in Anderson Silva.

“Silva is a big name, he’s a legend and he’s above me in the rankings,” Gastelum said. “I want fights that will get me closer to a title shot.”

Gastelum peppered Belfort twice in the first round of their main event in Brazil, finishing him with a flurry of uncontested shots. He is unbeaten at middleweight, where he won TUF with a win over Uriah Hall.

As for the 170-pound divison, Gastelum said “I believe I’m one of the best welterweights. If I go back down, it would have to be for a No. 1 contender fight.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night 106video

Video: UFC Fight Night 106 Post-Fight Press Conference in Fortaleza

0
The UFC Fight Night 106 press conference has wrapped up. Kelvin Gastelum, Vitor Belfort, Mauricio Rua, and Gian Villante were four of the 12 fighters...
video

Highlights: Bethe Correia, Marion Reneau Battle to Draw

0
Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau put on a show for the Brazilian crowd Saturday night, battling to a 15-minute majority draw in a featured...
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night 106 Bonuses: Kelvin Gastelum Banks $50,000 For First-Round Finish

0
Kelvin Gastelum is $50,000 richer. Last night (March 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a Fight Night card. The event was held inside the Centro...
video

Edson Barboza Proposes Rematch With Tony Ferguson

0
After his impressive knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 106 Saturday night, Edson Barboza called out Tony Ferguson. The two met back in...
video

Highlights: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua Wins Third Straight, Finishes Gian Villante

0
It might surprise you to know that Mauricio "Shogun" Rua had yet to win three consecutive UFC fights before Saturday night. The former UFC light...