Kelvin Gastelum Chasing Another Former UFC Champion Next in Anderson Silva

Following his victory over Vitor Belfort Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 106, Kelvin Gastelum remained quiet on talk of a move to back to welterweight.

That’s because the former Ultimate Fighter winner seeks another marquee middleweight contest on the horizon in Anderson Silva.

“Silva is a big name, he’s a legend and he’s above me in the rankings,” Gastelum said. “I want fights that will get me closer to a title shot.”

Gastelum peppered Belfort twice in the first round of their main event in Brazil, finishing him with a flurry of uncontested shots. He is unbeaten at middleweight, where he won TUF with a win over Uriah Hall.

As for the 170-pound divison, Gastelum said “I believe I’m one of the best welterweights. If I go back down, it would have to be for a No. 1 contender fight.”