Kelvin Gastelum Eyes Rematch With UFC Champion

Kelvin Gastelum has his sights set on a rematch despite having his next fight lined up.

Gastelum is slated to fight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a middleweight bout at the upcoming UFC 224 pay-per-view event. This will serve as the co-headliner.

While promoting this fight, Gastelum stated in a recent interview that he would like to have a second fight with current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

If you recall, they fought back at the UFC 183 pay-per-view in 2015 that saw Woodley win by split-decision.

Now, Gastelum is looking to get redemption as he does plan a return to the welterweight division.

“Eventually, I’m going to be fighting for that title at middleweight, which is crazy,” Gastelum said (via MMA Junkie). “But yeah, in my eyes, in the back of my head, I still have welterweight in mind. That fight is like a splinter in my heart.

I kind of want to get that fight back, make the weight, make it right. In a lot of people’s eyes, including myself, I won that fight.”

UFC 224 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



