Kelvin Gastelum Finishes Michael Bisping in Shanghai

The main event for UFC Fight Night 122 is history.

Michael Bisping took on Kelvin Gastelum today (Nov. 25) inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass. “The Count” stepped in as a last-minute replacement.

In the opening frame, Gastelum looked for the left hand. He connected with a body kick. Bisping responded with a right hand over the top. Gastelum tried pushing his opponent against the fence, but nothing doing.

“The Count” landed a right hand counter. Bisping got dropped by a heavy one-two from Gastelum. Some followup punches later and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

Final Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Michael Bisping via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:30