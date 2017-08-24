Kelvin Gastelum Gives His Take on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

Kelvin Gastelum is throwing in his two cents on the latest Jon Jones controversy.

Last month at UFC 214, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. “Bones” won the fight via third-round knockout. Many felt it was a huge step on the comeback trail for Jones, but it was later revealed that he failed a drug test.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Gastelum gave his take on the situation:

“It all depends on the person. If [Jones] knows he has a problem then he also knows he needs to attack that problem head on. I’m the type of person that attacks my issues head on no matter what it is and that’s exactly what he needs to do here. The first step is to admit it and then attack it because these things either break you or remake you, and so far it hasn’t done anything for Jon but break him down even more. I feel bad for him. I truly do.”