Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think MMA Fighters Are The Most Hard-Working & Underpaid Fighters’

Kelvin Gastelum feels mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters deserve to be paid more for trading leather.
Gastelum has been on a roll as of late, winning three fights in a row. He’s stopped the now retired Tim Kennedy and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Vitor Belfort. The eighth ranked UFC middleweight is set to face future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212.
Flo Combat recently got a hold of Gastelum for an interview. The soaring 185-pounder explained what motivates him to keep fighting and said MMA competitors are underpaid:
“Getting the victory in a fight proves every time why I do what I do. What we do is so hard, and I’m sure I’m not alone and a lot of fighters question why we put ourselves through what we do. Once you get your hand raised, it’s the best feeling in the world because it reminds us why we go through what we do every single day, the grind and the hustle–whatever you want to call it–is very real. I think MMA fighters are the most hard-working and underpaid fighters in the world.”