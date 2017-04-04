Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think MMA Fighters Are The Most Hard-Working & Underpaid Fighters’

Kelvin Gastelum feels mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters deserve to be paid more for trading leather.

Gastelum has been on a roll as of late, winning three fights in a row. He’s stopped the now retired Tim Kennedy and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Vitor Belfort. The eighth ranked UFC middleweight is set to face future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212.

Flo Combat recently got a hold of Gastelum for an interview. The soaring 185-pounder explained what motivates him to keep fighting and said MMA competitors are underpaid: