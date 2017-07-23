Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think my Next Fight Should be at 170’

Kelvin Gastelum is hoping to come back “home” after his UFC on FOX 25 loss.

Last night (July 22), Gastelum took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Chris Weidman. The bout took place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Gastelum found some success early, dropping Weidman in the opening frame. That was about all Gastelum could do in the fight as he was outmatched in the grappling department. The “All-American” locked in an arm triangle choke in the third round to force the tap.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Gastelum noted the strength advantage that Weidman had (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He felt really big, he felt really strong. These things happen. Coming into the fight, you’ve got a 50 percent chance of winning and you’ve got a 50 percent chance of losing. He caught me fair and square.”

As far as his fighting future goes, the season 17 winner of “The Ultimate Fighter” feels he’s better suited as a welterweight.

“I feel like 170 is my home. I feel like I need to reassess some things (and) change my lifestyle up a little bit. I’m already planning on going to (Las) Vegas to the UFC (Performance) Institute. They have great dietitians there that I’m going to be working with and strength and conditioning coaches that I’m going to be working with. I think my next fight should be 170.”