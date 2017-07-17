Kelvin Gastelum: I’ll be The Next Guy in Middleweight Title Race

Kevin Gastelum feels he’s on the fast track to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Gastelum is set to do battle with former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The bout goes down on July 22 and will headline UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Gastelum said he’ll enter the title race if he beats Weidman:

“I absolutely believe I’ll be the next guy in the title race with a win in this fight and don’t see why that wouldn’t be the case. [Gegard] Mousasi is gone. [Luke] Rockhold is MIA and hasn’t fought for over a year. [Yoel] Romero and [Ronaldo] Jacare are both coming off losses. I’m ready to be next in line and ready for my shot and I’m calling for it as soon as they hand me the mic. I’m ready to get this ball rolling and continue my push up to get that shot.”

He admitted that Weidman is in a rough spot in his career and that makes him more of a threat than ever before.

“I feel Chris [Weidman] is in desperation mode and that makes him dangerous. Anyone in his situation is going to be even more dangerous than before and I’m expecting the best Weidman there’s ever been inside that cage. Not only does he want to win this fight but he has to win this fight because of the situation he’s in. I expect him to be at the top of his game and even better than when he was the champion. That’s what I expect and that’s who I’ve prepared for.”