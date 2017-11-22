Kelvin Gastelum on Michael Bisping: ‘How Badass is he?’

Kelvin Gastelum has a ton of praise for his replacement opponent.

This Saturday (Nov. 25), Gastelum will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. The bout takes place inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. It’ll be UFC Fight Night 122’s headliner.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Gastelum said he’s grateful that “The Count” stepped up following Anderson Silva’s failed drug test:

“I didn’t want to go from fighting the greatest of all time to just fighting Joe Schmoe – that just wouldn’t make sense for me, for my career. I want to keep making steps forward, not making steps backward. … I was really happy we got a replacement. I was really happy that Mike stepped up – how badass is he? I feel this is actually an even bigger fight for my career.”