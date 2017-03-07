Kelvin Gastelum on Vitor Belfort: ‘He’s Always Dangerous’

Kelvin Gastelum is back in action this weekend against Vitor Belfort.

The fight will headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

This’ll be a chance for Gastelum to build off his dominating TKO victory over Tim Kennedy back in Dec. 2016. For Belfort, he’ll look to avoid his third straight defeat.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Gastelum said he feels “The Phenom” still poses a threat in the middleweight division: