Kelvin Gastelum on Vitor Belfort: ‘He’s Always Dangerous’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kelvin Gastelum
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Kelvin Gastelum is back in action this weekend against Vitor Belfort.

The fight will headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

This’ll be a chance for Gastelum to build off his dominating TKO victory over Tim Kennedy back in Dec. 2016. For Belfort, he’ll look to avoid his third straight defeat.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Gastelum said he feels “The Phenom” still poses a threat in the middleweight division:

“I’ve seen him in action. He’s been in this game for more than 20 years and has been up and down. He’s been up again and down again, and I respect that. That is something to keep in mind, because nobody goes through 20 years without having some sort of intelligence in this game and having some sort of balls too. He’s always dangerous. We both have really similar qualities except his game is jiu-jitsu and mine is wrestling. We are very similar stylistically, but his stand-up is like none other. If you look at the history of the middleweights and who has the most first-round finishes, it’s Vitor Belfort. He’s the number one guy. He kills more often than he doesn’t. Robin Black said that.”

