Kelvin Gastelum Seeks Title Bout Against Robert Whittaker

Kelvin Gastelum wants a title shot and he’ll go to enemy territory to get one.

Earlier today (Nov. 25), Gastelum took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. Gastelum won the bout via first-round TKO. After the fight, Gastelum said he’d be down to meet interim 185-pound title holder Robert Whittaker in Australia.

At the post-fight press conference, Gastelum elaborated on the challenge (via MMAFighting.com):

“I heard Robert Whittaker needs a main event over in Australia for February and I’m up the challenge. You guys say I beat up all the elderly, and Robert Whittaker is definitely not an elderly, he’s probably my age, so I’m up for the challenge.”