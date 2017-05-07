Kelvin Gastelum Suspended 90 Days, Win Over Vitor Belfort Overturned

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kelvin Gastelum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kelvin Gastelum has reached a plea deal with the Brazilian MMA Sports Court (STJDMMA).

Last month, Gastelum was pulled from his UFC 212 bout with Anderson Silva due to a positive test for Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a metabolite of marijuana. Gastelum was confident that his suspension wouldn’t last long, even challenging Silva to a bout in July.

Combate has reported that Gastelum has entered a plea agreement with the STJDMMA. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight is being suspended 90 days and is having his win over Vitor Belfort overturned. On top of that, Gastelum is being fined 20 percent of his purse.

STJDMMA president Marcelo Sedlmayer later confirmed the news to MMAFighting.com. Before the fight was ruled a “no contest,” Gastelum had just won his third bout in a row and earned a spot on the UFC’s official middleweight rankings. After the positive drug test, he was removed from the rankings.

As part of the plea agreement, Gastelum has admitted to the use of Carboxy-THC. Another failed drug test for a metabolite of marijuana would see Gastelum face an “aggressive sanction” from the STJDMMA. Gastelum’s suspension is retroactive to his positive test sample collection.

Gastelum still awaits further sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

