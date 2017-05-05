Kelvin Gastelum Targets Anderson Silva Fight Once Again

Kelvin Gastelum still wants his shot at former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

The question now is, does “The Spider?”

Gastelum and Silva were once scheduled to meet in June at UFC 212 from Brazil. However, after the former Ultimate Fighter winner came under the watchful eye of the USADA, the bout was scratched.

Now, Gastelum (14-2) feels he will be ready to compete in New York and wants Silva (34-8) for the main event of UFC on FOX 25.

My apologies and respects to @SpiderAnderson , I Can't make it to the dance in Rio, how about we dance in New York in July? @ufc @UFCONFOX — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) May 4, 2017

Silva, meanwhile, still remains on the UFC 212 card without an opponent as we inch closer and closer to fight night. The Brazilian also said in recent interviews that he will retire if not given an interim title fight with Yoel Romero.