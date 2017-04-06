Kelvin Gastelum Tests Positive, Removed From UFC 212 vs. Anderson Silva

Kelvin Gastelum’s chance to take out another future UFC Hall of Fame fighter will have to wait.

Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, tested positive for a banned substance and will not meet Anderson Silva later this year at UFC 212.

The UFC has released a statement, stating that Gastelum tested positive for Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a metabolite of marijuana.

A replacement to keep Silva on the card is being sought by the promotion.